Online Grocery Sales Market | 2019 Industry Size, Overview, Analysis, Key Players, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2024
The report “Online Grocery Sales Market” analyzes the Market status, Market share, growth rate, future trends, Market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Grocery Sales market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Grocery Sales market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Grocery Sales business.
This study considers the Online Grocery Sales value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Packaged Foods
Fresh Foods
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Personal Shoppers
Business Customers
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Walmart
Amazon
Kroger
FreshDirect
Target
Tesco
Alibaba
Carrefour
ALDI
Coles Online
BigBasket
Longo
Schwan Food
Honestbee
