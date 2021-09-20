Organic Snacks Market Research Report, Size, Growth Factors, Segmentation, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

The global organic snacks market has been divided, by packaging type, into pouches, cartons, and others. The pouches segment is expected to dominate the global organic snacks market during the assessment period since pouches are cost-effective, easy to carry, and the inner lining help in prolonging shelf life. The cartons segment is projected to record the highest CAGR since cartons help in maintaining the brittle shapes and structures of snacks, thereby, minimizing the risk of breakage.

The global market for organic snacks has also been classified, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment being the largest due to the strong and widespread network of stores. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online retailing.

Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

The demand for organic snacks is increasing rapidly all over the world due to the growing inclination of health-conscious consumers for products produced through organic farming and those free from artificial ingredients and additives. The major trends in the snacking industry include innovations in plant-based diets, grass-fed meat, and the rising consumption of edible flowers along with regular snacks produced organically. These trends are encouraging key players to include organic snacks in their product portfolios, thereby positively impacting the growth of the global organic snacks market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global organic snacks market has been segmented into cookies and crackers, dried fruits, puffs and chips, energy bars, meat snacks, and others. The puffs and chips segment is expected to dominate the global organic snacks market during the forecast period due to the introduction of different flavors and shapes by key market players to attract younger consumers. The energy bars segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to increasing health consciousness and the rising demand for energy and nutritional supplements. The ingredients used in organic energy bars are grown in organic farms without the use of chemical pesticides and genetically modified organisms. Organic energy bars offer a high level of nutrition due to their fiber, carbohydrate, and protein content.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Organic Snacks Market are Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Hain Celestial (US), Hormel Foods Corporation (US), SunOpta (Canada), YummyEarth, Inc. (US), Utz Quality Food, LLC (US), Eat Real (UK), Creative Snacks Co. (US), and NurturMe (US).

Segmentation:

The global Organic Snacks Market has been segmented based on product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global organic snacks market has been segregated into cookies and crackers, dried fruits, puffs and chips, energy bars, meat snacks, and others.

Pouches, cartons, and others are the packaging type segments of the global organic snacks market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global organic snacks market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global organic snacks market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global organic snacks market due to the high dependency of working professionals on convenience food and change in eating habits to address health concerns. Programs and investments by the US government for organic farming are expected to influence the growth of the organic snacks market in the region during the forecast period. The organic snacks market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising awareness of the health benefits of organic foods in emerging economies such as India and China.