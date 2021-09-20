Privacy Management Software Market: 2019 Analysis, Size, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast 2024
Privacy Management Software are strategies and schemes adopted by an organization to prevent the flow of important information outside of the workplace. These tools may include investigation, remediation and reporting. Different organizations use different privacy tools, depending on the sensitivity of information being handled and the consequences of unauthorized disclosure of that information.
North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Privacy Management Software market due to high adoption of BYOD concept and growing use of digital technologies in many large industries such as hospitality, BFSI and healthcare.
According to this study, over the next five years the Privacy Management Software market will register a 33.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1880 million by 2024, from US$ 450 million in 2019.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Privacy Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Privacy Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Software Platforms
Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Compliance Management
Risk Management
Reporting and Analytics
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Nymity
OneTrust
TrustArc
SIMBUS360
BigID
IBM
Protiviti
Proteus-Cyber
2B Advice
