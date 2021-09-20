Smart Textile Market 2019 Industry Size, Analysis, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance published Report on “Smart Textile Market” to Its Database. This Report Will Assist The Viewer With A Better Decision Making.

Smart textile, or smart fabrics, is fabrics that enable digital mechanisms such as a battery and a light including small computers and electronics to be embedded in them. Smart textile is fabrics that have been developed new technologies that provide added features to the wearer. Aesthetic examples contain fabrics that light up and fabrics that can change color. Some of these fabrics collect energy from the environment by harnessing vibrations, sound or heat, reacting to these inputs. The color changing and lighting scheme can also work by implanting the fabric with electronics that can power it.

The increasing adoption of smart textile across numerous applications, including sports & fitness and defense & military are expected to be the key driving force for the industry. Increasing research and development in the smart textile market along with the rising demand in emerging economies such as India and China are acting as major opportunities in the global Smart textile market. However, high price of production is restraining the growth of the market. The emergence of nanotechnology and its growing demand in smart textile industry provides opportunities to the producers of smart textile

Smart Textile Market is valued at USD 93.3 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 475.62 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 31.25% over the forecast period. Increase in standard of living, rising incomes, awareness of safety and environmentalism, advances in medical technology, expanding automotive sectors, and increased spending on healthcare factor drive the market growth.

This Report provides the detail information about Smart textile market from various aspects. This repost consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This repost consist of regional segmentation with type, technology, material and application.

Smart Textile Market Key Players

Intelligent Clothing Ltd.,

International Fashion Machines, Inc.

Interactive Wear AG

Vista Medical Ltd.

Nike Inc.

ONeill

Eleksen

Smart Textile Market Segmentation –

By Function

Energy harvesting

Sensing

Thermoelectricity

Luminescent

Others

By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Military and defense

Entertainment

Automotive

Sport and fitness

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

