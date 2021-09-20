Survey Equipment Market 2019: Global Industry Shows Enormous Growth by its Top Manufacturer during Forecast Period 2024

Research Study On “Global Survey Equipment Market 2019” Highlights on Different Features of the Market With a Specific Spotlight On Distinguishing The Key Business Influencers.

Land surveying is the technique, profession, and science of determining the terrestrial or three-dimensional positions of points and the distances and angles between them

This growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, development of smart cities, and increasing construction activities in North America, Asia Pacific, and Africa regions.

The global Survey Equipment market is valued at 6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Survey Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Survey Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexagon

Topcon Positioning Systems

Trimble

Hi-Target

CHC-Navigation

Suzhou Foif

Stonex

South Instrument

CST/Berger

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology

Guangdong Kolida Instrument

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

GNSS Systems

Total Stations & Theodolites

Levels

3D Laser Scanners

Lasers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)

Segment by Application

Inspection

Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Survey Equipment Market Overview



Chapter Two: Global Survey Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers



Chapter Three: Global Survey Equipment Production Market Share by Regions



Chapter Four: Global Survey Equipment Consumption by Regions



Chapter Five: Global Survey Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type



Chapter Six: Global Survey Equipment Market Analysis by Applications



Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Survey Equipment Business



Chapter Eight: Survey Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis



Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers



Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics



Chapter Eleven: Global Survey Equipment Market Forecast



Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source



