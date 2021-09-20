Syringes Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis by New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2024
A syringe is a simple reciprocating pump consisting of a plunger that fits tightly within a cylindrical tube
High prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of safety syringes, technological advancements, and increasing demand for vaccines are supporting the growth of this market. However, high cost of safety syringes and increasing incidence of needle stick injuries are the major challenges in Syringes Market.
The global Syringes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Syringes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Syringes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Becton Dickinson
B. Braun
Gerresheimer
Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices
Terumo Medical
Nipro
Schott
Medtronic
Smiths Medical
Codan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
General Syringes
Specialized Syringes
Insulin Syringes
Tuberculin Syringes
Allergy Syringes
catheter syringes
angiographic syringes
Segment by Application
Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes
Hypodermic Syringes
Oral Syringes
Disposable Syringes
Conventional Syringes
Safety Syringes
Retractable Safety Syringes
Non-Retractable Safety Syringes
Prefilled Syringes
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Syringes Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Syringes Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Syringes Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Syringes Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Syringes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Syringes Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Syringes Business
Chapter Eight: Syringes Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Syringes Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
