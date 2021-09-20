Syringes Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis by New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2024

Report on “Global Syringes Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends

A syringe is a simple reciprocating pump consisting of a plunger that fits tightly within a cylindrical tube

High prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of safety syringes, technological advancements, and increasing demand for vaccines are supporting the growth of this market. However, high cost of safety syringes and increasing incidence of needle stick injuries are the major challenges in Syringes Market.

The global Syringes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Syringes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Syringes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Becton Dickinson

B. Braun

Gerresheimer

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

Terumo Medical

Nipro

Schott

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

Codan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Insulin Syringes

Tuberculin Syringes

Allergy Syringes

catheter syringes

angiographic syringes

Segment by Application

Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes

Hypodermic Syringes

Oral Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Retractable Safety Syringes

Non-Retractable Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

