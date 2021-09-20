Tarpaulin Sheets Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Tarpaulin, or tarp, has established itself as a prevalent source of low-cost water resistant fabric. Tarpaulin sheets are the most preferred and globally accepted solution to protect products from harmful environmental conditions, such as rain, snow, dust, direct exposure to sunlight and others. Moreover, tarpaulin sheets are also used to cover agricultural warehouses in the construction industry, for the construction of camping tents and much more. Today, different types of tarpaulins are commonly made from materials, such as HDPE, PVC, nylon and cotton canvas, etc. Export from various industries has witnessed a hike over the last decade owing to the rise in urbanization. As a result, the tarpaulin sheets market is expected to further expand at a considerable pace.
The global Tarpaulin Sheets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tarpaulin Sheets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tarpaulin Sheets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
A & B Canvas Australia
B&B Tarpaulin Sheets
Bag Poly International
C&H Tarps
Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD.
Cunningham Covers
Darling Downs Tarpaulins
Del Tarpaulins
Dolphin Impex
Fulin Plastic Industry
German Hanger
Gia Loi JSC
I & M Tarpaulins Ltd.
J Clemishaw 1870 Ltd.
JK Plastopack Pvt Ltd.
KSA Polymer
K-TARP VINA
Maha shakti Polycoat
Marson Industries Pty Ltd.
Polytex S.A.
Rainproof Exports
Rhino UK
Tan Dai Hung Plastic JSC
Tara Tradelink
Tarpaulins Direct (UK)
Telford Tarpaulins
Tu Phuong Tarpaulin
Veer Plastics
VIETNAM HOA HA
Zhejiang MSD New Material
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Insulated Tarps
Hoarding Tarps
Truck Tarps
UV Protected Tarps
Sports Tarps
Mesh Tarps
Others
By Product Weight
Less than 100 GSM
Between 100 to 300 GSM
Between 300 to 600 GSM
Above 600 GSM
By Lamination Type
Upto 2 Layers
3 Layers Laminate
4 Layers Laminate
Above 4 Layers
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Building & Construction
Automobiles
Storage, Warehousing & Logistics
Consumer Goods
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Tarpaulin Sheets Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tarpaulin Sheets Business
Chapter Eight: Tarpaulin Sheets Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
