Tarpaulin Sheets Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Tarpaulin, or tarp, has established itself as a prevalent source of low-cost water resistant fabric. Tarpaulin sheets are the most preferred and globally accepted solution to protect products from harmful environmental conditions, such as rain, snow, dust, direct exposure to sunlight and others. Moreover, tarpaulin sheets are also used to cover agricultural warehouses in the construction industry, for the construction of camping tents and much more. Today, different types of tarpaulins are commonly made from materials, such as HDPE, PVC, nylon and cotton canvas, etc. Export from various industries has witnessed a hike over the last decade owing to the rise in urbanization. As a result, the tarpaulin sheets market is expected to further expand at a considerable pace.

The global Tarpaulin Sheets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tarpaulin Sheets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tarpaulin Sheets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A & B Canvas Australia

B&B Tarpaulin Sheets

Bag Poly International

C&H Tarps

Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD.

Cunningham Covers

Darling Downs Tarpaulins

Del Tarpaulins

Dolphin Impex

Fulin Plastic Industry

German Hanger

Gia Loi JSC

I & M Tarpaulins Ltd.

J Clemishaw 1870 Ltd.

JK Plastopack Pvt Ltd.

KSA Polymer

K-TARP VINA

Maha shakti Polycoat

Marson Industries Pty Ltd.

Polytex S.A.

Rainproof Exports

Rhino UK

Tan Dai Hung Plastic JSC

Tara Tradelink

Tarpaulins Direct (UK)

Telford Tarpaulins

Tu Phuong Tarpaulin

Veer Plastics

VIETNAM HOA HA

Zhejiang MSD New Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Insulated Tarps

Hoarding Tarps

Truck Tarps

UV Protected Tarps

Sports Tarps

Mesh Tarps

Others

By Product Weight

Less than 100 GSM

Between 100 to 300 GSM

Between 300 to 600 GSM

Above 600 GSM

By Lamination Type

Upto 2 Layers

3 Layers Laminate

4 Layers Laminate

Above 4 Layers

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Automobiles

Storage, Warehousing & Logistics

Consumer Goods

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Tarpaulin Sheets Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tarpaulin Sheets Business

Chapter Eight: Tarpaulin Sheets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Tarpaulin Sheets Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

