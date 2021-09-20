Thioesters Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Thioester is an organic compound which is formulated after the esterification of carboxylic acids and thiols. Thioesters fall under the category of auxiliary antioxidants. It helps in slowing down the rate of oxidation and improves the operating life of the end products. Thioesters possess properties like high solubility and higher degree of antioxidant properties especially adopted in the protection of rubber, synthetic fiber, plastics and petroleum products. They are also referred as esters of thiodipropionic acid which are further widely adopted as auxiliary stabilizers for polypropylene, polyethylene, and synthetic rubbers to promote long-term ambient aging properties.
The global Thioesters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Thioesters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thioesters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd
Addivant USA LLC
Reagens SPA
Trigon Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd
Bioray Chemical Co. Ltd
Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd
Mayzo. Inc
ZX Chemtech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
DLTDP
DTTDP
DSTDP
Segment by Application
Rubber Processing
Plastic Processing
Fuel and Lubricants
Food and Feed
Others
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
