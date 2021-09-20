Wall Decor Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Arcognizance.com shares report on “Wall Decor Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Wall Decor is the art and science of enhancing the interior of a building to achieve a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing environment for the people using the space.
Europe is one of the largest consumption regions of Wall Decor in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 35.56% the global market in 2016, while North America was 25.72%, and China is followed with the share about 14.52%.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowes, Target, Wal-Mart, Art.com, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Wall Decor market. Top 5 took up about 25.35% of the global market in 2016. Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowes, Target, Wal-Mart, Costco and Art.com, which are well-known retailers around the world.
According to this study, over the next five years the Wall Decor market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 73400 million by 2024, from US$ 61600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wall Decor business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wall Decor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Wall Decor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Wallpaper
Wall Mirrors
Wall Art
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Household
Office & Business
Medical & Dental Facilities
Hotels & Spas
Restaurants, CaféS & Bars
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Bed Bath & Beyond
Home Depot
IKEA
Lowes
Target
Wal-Mart
Art.com
Costco
Ethan Allen
Franchise Concepts
Havertys
J.C. Penney
Kirkland
Kohls
Macys Inc.
Pier 1 Imports
Restoration Hardware
Sears
Williams-Sonoma
Wayfair Company
