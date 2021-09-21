2013-2028 Report on Global Gas Spring Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Gas Spring market was valued at $1130 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1525 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.76% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Gas Spring from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Gas Spring market.
Leading players of Gas Spring including:
Stabilus
Suspa
Lant
Bansbach
WDF
HAHN
Barnes
Zhongde
Dictator
Changzhou
Shanghai Zhenfei
Aritech
Vapsint
LiGu
Huayang
AVM
ACE Automation
LongXiang
Weijhe
Yili
LiPinGe
IGS
Gaysan
Attwood
Ameritool
Metrol
Camloc
Alrose
Worldwide
Gemini
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Lift gas spring
Lockable gas spring
Swivel chair gas spring
Gas traction springs
Damper
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Aerospace
Medical
Furniture
Industrial
Automotive
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
