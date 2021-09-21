2013-2028 Report on Global Gas Spring Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Gas Spring market was valued at $1130 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1525 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.76% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Gas Spring from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Gas Spring market.

Leading players of Gas Spring including:

Stabilus

Suspa

Lant

Bansbach

WDF

HAHN

Barnes

Zhongde

Dictator

Changzhou

Shanghai Zhenfei

Aritech

Vapsint

LiGu

Huayang

AVM

ACE Automation

LongXiang

Weijhe

Yili

LiPinGe

IGS

Gaysan

Attwood

Ameritool

Metrol

Camloc

Alrose

Worldwide

Gemini

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Lift gas spring

Lockable gas spring

Swivel chair gas spring

Gas traction springs

Damper

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Aerospace

Medical

Furniture

Industrial

Automotive

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

