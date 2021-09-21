2019-2028 Report on Global Fiber Optic Cables Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Fiber Optic Cables market was valued at $11950 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $28520 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.23% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fiber Optic Cables from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fiber Optic Cables market.
Leading players of Fiber Optic Cables including:
Prysmian
HTGD
Furukawa
Corning
Fujikura
Sumitomo
CommScope
Sterlite
General Cable
Belden
Nexans
LS
YOFC
Futong
Tongding
FiberHome
Jiangsu Etern
ZTT
Fasten
Kaile
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Multi-Mode
Single-Mode
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Long-Distance Communication
Submarine Cable
FTTx
Local Mobile Metro Network
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
