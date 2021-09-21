2019 Global Smart Water Network Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
Smart water network is an integration of hardware and software solutions that enable water utilities to monitor, diagnose, and optimize the water network remotely. Control devices, sensors, and data management systems provide real-time data, through which the productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction can be enhanced.
Scope of the Global Smart Water Network Market Report
This report studies the Smart Water Network market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Water Network market by product type and applications/end industries.
The smart meter segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The smart meter provides increased assistance in water utilities and manage their water networks more appropriately. The vendors in the market are using latest technologies such as automatic meter reading or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) which will record water consumption pattern and will generate accurate bill accordingly.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The regulatory authorities and water utilities in the region are adopting smart technologies to streamline water management. The smart water management solutions market along with ICT help will reduce maintenance and repair costs, this will propel the demand for smart water network in the region.
The global Smart Water Network market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Water Network.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Water Network Market Segment by Manufacturers
General Electric
IBM
Itron
Elster Water Metering
Sensus
Aclara Technologies
Aquiba
Arad Group
Arqiva
Badger Meter
Capgemini
Diehl Stiftung
Enware Australia
Homerider Systems
i2O Water
Kamstrup
Krohne
Landis+Gyr
Master Meter
Mueller Systems
Neptune Technology
Oracle
Schneider Electric
Sentec
TaKaDu
Global Smart Water Network Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Smart Water Network Market Segment by Type
Data Management
Smart Meter
Monitoring Control
Communication Network
Global Smart Water Network Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Industrial Sector
Residential Sector
Commercial Sector
Some of the Points cover in Global Smart Water Network Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Smart Water Network Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Water Network Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Smart Water Network Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Smart Water Network Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Smart Water Network Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Smart Water Network Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Smart Water Network Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
