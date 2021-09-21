2028 Report on Global Fire Damper Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Fire Damper market was valued at $11570 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $18950 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fire Damper from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fire Damper market.

Leading players of Fire Damper including:

TROX

Ruskin

FLAKT WOODS

Greenheck

Actionair

HALTON

Rf-Technologies

Nailor

Flamgard Calidair

MP3

Aldes

Lorient

KOOLAIR

BSB Engineering Services

Ventilation Systems JSC

Klimaoprema

Lloyd Industries

Celmec

Systemair

Air Management Inc

AMALVA

ALNOR Systems

Tecno-ventil SpA

NCA Manufacturing, Inc

TANGRA

Chongqing Eran

Shandong Zhongda

Jingjiang Nachuan

Suzhou Foundation

Dezhou Changxing

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Manual Fire Dampers

Motorized Fire Dampers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Marine

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

