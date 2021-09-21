2028 Report on Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Plastic Injection Molding Machine market was valued at $146000 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $192000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.52% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plastic Injection Molding Machine from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine market.

Leading players of Plastic Injection Molding Machine including:

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

JSW Plastics Machinery

Engel

Nissei Plastic

Toyo

Arburg

Fanuc

Negri Bossi

KraussMaffei

Wittmann Battenfeld

Husky

UBE Machinery

Milacron

Guangdong Kaiming Engineering

Chen Hsong Holding Limited

Haitian International Holdings

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive

Medica Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Electronics & Telecom Industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

