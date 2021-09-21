2028 Report on Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Plastic Injection Molding Machine market was valued at $146000 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $192000 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.52% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plastic Injection Molding Machine from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plastic Injection Molding Machine market.
Leading players of Plastic Injection Molding Machine including:
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag
JSW Plastics Machinery
Engel
Nissei Plastic
Toyo
Arburg
Fanuc
Negri Bossi
KraussMaffei
Wittmann Battenfeld
Husky
UBE Machinery
Milacron
Guangdong Kaiming Engineering
Chen Hsong Holding Limited
Haitian International Holdings
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Electric
Hydraulic
Hybrid
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Automotive
Medica Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Electronics & Telecom Industry
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
