2028 Report on Global Rail Wheel Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Rail Wheel market was valued at $2830 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $3850 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.84% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Rail Wheel from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Rail Wheel market.
Leading players of Rail Wheel including:
NSSMC
Interpipe
EVRAZ NTMK
Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)
Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)
Lucchini RS
Rail Wheel Factory
Bonatrans
Ministry of Steel
Amsted Rail
Semco
Arrium
Kolowag
MWL Brasil Rodas & Eixos Ltda.
Masteel
Taiyuan Heavy Industry
Datong ABC Castings Company
Xinyang Tonghe wheels
Zhibo Lucchini Railway Equipment
Jinxi Axle
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Rolled Rail Wheel
Forged Rail Wheel
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
High-speed Trains
Freight Wagons
Passenger Wagons
Locos
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
