2028 Report on Global Slip Ring Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Slip Ring market was valued at $709 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1020 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.36% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Slip Ring from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Slip Ring market.
Leading players of Slip Ring including:
Moog
Schleifring
Cobham
Stemmann
MERSEN
RUAG
GAT
Morgan
Cavotec SA
LTN
Pandect Precision
Mercotac
DSTI
BGB
Molex
UEA
Michigan Scientific
Rotac
Electro-Miniatures
Conductix-Wampfler
NSD
Alpha Slip Rings
Globetech Inc
Hangzhou Prosper
Moflon
Jinpat Electronics
Foxtac Electric
SenRing Electronics
Pan-link Technology
Jarch
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Small Capsules
Mid-Sized Capsules
Enclosed Power Thru-Bore
Enclosed Signal Thru-Bore
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Industrial & Commercial
Defense & Aerospace
Radar
Test Equipment
Wind Turbines
Video & Optical Systems
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
