2028 Report on Global Solenoid Valve Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Solenoid Valve market was valued at $865 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $1420 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Solenoid Valve from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Solenoid Valve market.
Leading players of Solenoid Valve including:
ASCO
Kendrion
Danfoss
Parker
Bürkert
SMC
Norgren
CKD
CEME
Sirai
Saginomiya
ODE
Takasago Electric
YPC
PRO UNI-D
Airtac
Zhejiang Sanhua
Anshan Electromagnetic Value
Zhejiang Yongjiu
Juliang Valve
YONG CHUANG
Dongjiang Valves
Shanghai Kangyuan
Ningbo KeXing
Sanlixin
Shanghai Taiming
Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory
Chongqing Dunming
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Two-way Valve
Three-way Valve
Four-way Valve
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Home appliance
Automobile
General industry
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
