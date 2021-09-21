2028 Report on Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market was valued at $3779 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $5480 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.44% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2210516

Leading players of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) including:

Herrenknecht

CREC

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

Wirth

Komatsu

Mitsubishi

NHI

Kawasaki

Ishikawajima-Harima

Terratec

SELI

Tianye Tolian

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Xugong Kaigong

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Soft Ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City Rail System

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Enquire before Buying at @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2210516

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]