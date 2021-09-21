Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Alzheimers is a neurodegenerative disorder that mostly occurs with aging and is a leading cause of dementia. Alzheimers is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with more than 5 million Americans diagnosed with this dreaded disease, in year 2014.

The worldwide market for Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pfizer

Eisai

Novartis

Forest Laboratories

TauRx Therapeutics

AC Immune

Johnson & Johnson.

H. Lundbeck

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lumbar puncture test

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Marketed Drugs

Pipeline Drugs

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lumbar puncture test

1.2.2 Computed tomography (CT) scan

1.2.3 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

1.2.4 Electroencephalography (EEG)

1.2.5 Positron emission tomography (PET) scan

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Marketed Drugs

1.3.2 Pipeline Drugs

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Pfizer

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Pfizer Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Eisai

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Eisai Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Novartis

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Novartis Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Forest Laboratories

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Forest Laboratories Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 TauRx Therapeutics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TauRx Therapeutics Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AC Immune

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AC Immune Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Johnson & Johnson.

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Johnson & Johnson. Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

