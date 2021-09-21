Armenia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – ArmenTel, VEON ArmenTel, Orange, Orange Armenia, Ucom, VivaCell-MTS, MTS, Sistema, VimpelCom & Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Armenia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Mobile market in Armenia undergoes major modernisation program

The Armenian telecom market continues to attempt to put an effective national telecommunications service in place. Armenia’s telecom sector was slow to capitalise on the country’s steadily improving economic conditions, however by 2018 there had been considerable improvement in both the economy and the country’s telecom market.

The number of fixed lines Armenia peaked in 2008 and since then has steadily fallen, driven by strong growth in the mobile broadband segment. This trend is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2023.

Fixed-line broadband market penetration has grown moderately over the last five years, with penetration increasing from a very small base. Over the next five years to 2023 growth is expected to continue to grow moderately.

Growth has been relatively flat in the mobile market over the past five years. Mobile subscriber growth is expected to remain fairly flat over the next five years to 2023.

Beeline Armenia has completed the large-scale mobile network modernisation program. The wide-scale project includes the upgrade of existing infrastructure, to decommission outdated analogue equipment, and the deployment of new optical fibre networks.

Mobile broadband subscribers have grown very strongly over the past five years. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out their 4G networks and falling prices due to growing competition.

The Armenian government stated that Nokia could be the company selected to participate in a project designed to ensure the country can roll out a nationwide 5G network.

The Armenian government approved plans to build a new data center. The data center is to be built via a public-private partnership. The government is to provide the premises and infrastructure, and the rest handled by a private investor.

Companies mentioned in this report

ArmenTel, VEON ArmenTel (Beeline), Orange, Orange Armenia, Ucom, VivaCell-MTS, MTS, Sistema, VimpelCom.

