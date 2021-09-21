As Per Latest Report, Global Blockchain in Fintech Market 2019-2026 Set to Grow with Healthy CAGR with Leading Players Like Amazon Web Services, Bitfury, BTL Group, Chain, Digital Asset Holdings, Earthport, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology is serving the fintech industry for transforming their processes. The fintech industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. There is an increasing need for transparency by the fintech industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in fintech market. Further, factors including rise in the use of cryptocurrency has supplemented the demand for blockchain in the fintech industry. However, lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in fintech market.

Blockchain in Fintech Market improves revenue development and productivity by enabling readers to classify products and services by providing up-to-date information on current and future industry trends. The research report provides detailed study of all important factors affecting the market at global and regional levels, including drivers, incarceration, threats, challenges, opportunities and trends by industry.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003119

Top key player profiled in this report:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Bitfury

3. BTL Group

4. Chain Inc.

5. Digital Asset Holdings

6. Earthport

7. IBM Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Ripple

As leading companies in Blockchain in Fintech market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Segmentations:

Market Segment by Application- Payments, clearing, and settlement, Exchanges and remittance, Smart contracts, Identity management, Compliance management/Know Your Customer (KYC), Others (cyber liability and content storage management)

Market Segment by Provider- Application and solution providers, Middleware providers, and Infrastructure and protocols providers

Market Segment by Organization Size, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises

Market Segment by Industry Vertical- Banking, Non-banking financial services, Insurance

Inquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003119

The report provides a detailed overview of the blockchain in fintech industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in fintech market based on by provider, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall blockchain in fintech market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Blockchain in Fintech Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Blockchain in Fintech Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.