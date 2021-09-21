Asia-Pacific Life and Annuity Insurance Market Size, Share, Emerging-Technologies, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Overview

Economic growth in Asia-Pacific economies is expected to be moderate, but continue growing. Also, the ageing populations are expected to support the growing demand for long-term investment, health and retirement coverage.

Premium growth in Asia-Pacific is moderating, as insurers are shifting to protection and investment policies, with profit-sharing features, and away from short-term interest-sensitive products.

For life insurance, asset risk is rising due to increasing allocations to higher-yielding non-traditional assets and widening currency mismatches. In the area of regulation, tightening requirements for capital and asset liability management could strengthen the industry’s capacity to absorb sudden changes.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Asia-Pacific life and non-life insurance market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Growing Asia-Pacific Life Insurance Market

The life insurance is the largest segment of the life insurance market in Asia-Pacific, accounting for 80% of the market’s total value. • The pension/ annuity segment accounts for the remaining 20% of the market.

Booming

The number and the amount of new policies for individual annuity insurance were 2.08 million and JPY 11.644 trillion, respectively, increasing both in number and in amount from the previous year. • In all the new policies for individual annuity insurance, the number of fixed individual annuity insurance was JPY 1.93 million, and that of variable individual annuity insurance was JPY 0.13 million in 2015, with fixed individual annuity insurance increasing for the first time in these years. • In all the new policies for individual annuity insurance, the amount of fixed individual annuity insurance was JPY 10,336 billion, and that of variable individual annuity insurance was JPY 757 billion.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Asia-Pacific life & annuity insurance market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

