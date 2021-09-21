Asia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2022, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Akhali Kselebi, Akhteli, Alibaba, Altimax

WiseGuyReports.com “Asia – Fixed Broadband Market – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Fixed Broadband continues to provide the foundation for Asia’s Telecoms market. Fixed broadband continues to underpin the delivery of internet services to households and businesses. Fixed broadband penetration across the entire Asian region has increased from 7% in 2012 to 11% going into 2018. There is now increasing access to fixed broadband, both DSL, cable modem platforms and more recently fibre access (FttX) which offer much faster speeds as operators try to gain customers.

Fibre-based fixed broadband services have taken on a major significance in a number of Asian countries and are shaping to define the broadband market of the future. From a global perspective, Asia continues to be a leading player, not only in the roll-out of broadband infrastructure, but also in promoting and applying the increased use of broadband to facilitate the digital economy. In particular, Asia continues to be the dominant player globally in the FttX broadband market, with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, all world leaders in this market.

While China leads the region’s fixed broadband market by virtue of its sheer numbers, some of the region’s smaller markets that are setting the pace with policy initiatives, innovative infrastructure projects and the rapid expansion of online usage. Fixed broadband penetration is expected to only increase modestly in these markets over the next few years to 2023, while the growth will come from the less developed markets such as India.

However, penetration rates are never expected to reach the high levels seen in the more mature developed nations as developing nations have typically bypassed fixed line access and moved directly to mobile access. This market report provides a comprehensive overview of the fixed broadband segment of the the 34 telecoms markets across the Asia. Included are key industry statistics; market analysis and fixed broadband subscriber data.

Asia is arguably the world’s most diverse region with regards to its telecoms industry. The region contains a vast array of countries, ranging from those with highly mature and advanced telecommunications markets that are world leaders in the move towards 5G and next generation fibre networks, such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan to some of the poorest and least developed countries such as North Korea and Afghanistan.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/910126-asia-fixed-broadband-market-statistics-and-analyses

The Telecoms Maturity Index (TMI), has been devised as a tool to easily and uniformly compare these different markets. The TMI, is an index (on a scale between 0 and 100) that measures and ranks the relative maturity of the telecoms industry in all of the 34 countries in Asia. This comparison is based on a number of parameters such as fixed broadband and mobile broadband. Key Highlights Fibre-based fixed broadband services are shaping the fixed Asian broadband market of the future.

Asia continues to be a dominant player globally in the fibre broadband market, with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, all world leaders in this market. Fixed broadband penetration across the entire Asian region has increased from 7% in 2012 to 11% going into 2018. Some of the region’s smaller markets that are setting the pace with policy initiatives, innovative infrastructure projects and the rapid expansion of online usage.

Growth will come from the less developed markets such as India, however, penetration rates in these markets are never expected to reach the high levels seen in the more mature Asian markets

Companies mentioned in this report:

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC); Aircel/Dishnet; AIS; Akhali Kselebi; Akhteli; Alibaba; Altimax; ArmenTel; Astel; ATV; Augere; AzEuroTel; Aztelekom; Bakrie Telecom; BakTelekom (BTRIB); Banglaphone; Bayantel; Bell Telecom; Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL); Bharti Airtel; Bharti Telenet; Bhutan Telecom; Broadband Philippines; BTCL; BTS-Hanoi; Cable Thai (CTH); CAT Telecom; Caucasus Online; CGC; China Mobile; China Network Systems; China Telecom; China Unicom; Chunghwa Telecom; CMC; Dancom Pakistan; Dimension Data; DN khac; DTAC; Ducat/Kazintel; EBay; Facebook; Far Eastone; Fitel; FPT Telecom; GigaMedia; Global Mobile; Globe Telecom; Google; Hanaro Telecom; Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN); HTVC-HCM City; Hulu; Hutchison CAT; Hutchison Global Communications Ltd (HGC); i-Cable; Idea/Spice; J:COM; Jabatan Telekom Brunei (JTB); Jasmine; K+; Kazakhtelecom; KazInformTelecom (KIT); kbro; KDDI; KKBox; K-Opticom; KT; Kyrgyztelecom; LG U+; Liberty Telecom (Wi-Tribe); LinkdotNet; Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL); Meridian Telekoms; Micronet Broadband Ltd (MBL); MobileOne (M1); Mobilink; MyRepublic; Mytel; National Telecommunications Corp (NTC); NayaTel; NetNam; NOW TV; NTT; Orascom; Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd (PTCL); PakNet; PCCW/HKT/CSL; PLDT; PT First Media; PT Indosat; PT Indosat Mega Media; PT Internux; PT Jasnita Telekomindo; PT Telkom; Qualcomm; Qubee; Ranks Telecom; Red River Delta; Reliance Communications; Reliance Infocomm; SaiGonNet; Samart; SCTV; ShinSat/Thaicom; SilkNet; SingTel; SK Broadband; SKY PerfecTV!; Smart Communications; SmarTone; Softbank; Soliton; Spotify; StarHub; Taiwan Broadband Communications; Tata Indicom; Tata Teleservices; Tatung Telecom; TeleCard; Telecom Cambodia; TelkomNet; Telkomsel; Tepco; TOT Corp; Trans World Associates (TWA); True Corp; True Move; TT&T; TVB; UQ Communications; USEN; Vee Telecom; Vega Telecom; Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL); Vietnam Cable TV (VCTV); Vietnam Datacommunications Company (VDC); Vietnam Television Technology Investment and Development Company (VTC); Viettel; Viettel; Vinaphone; Viu; VMAX Telecom; VNPT; Vodafone Essar; VTC; Wateen Telecom (subsidiary of Warid Telecom); WiMAX Telecom; Wi-Tribe; WorldCall; WorldTel Bangladesh.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/910126-asia-fixed-broadband-market-statistics-and-analyses

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1. Key statistics

1.1 Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

2.1 Historical overview

2.2 Market analysis

3. Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

6. Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

7. Digital economy

7.1 Introduction

Continuous…..

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)