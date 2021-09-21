Australia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Emerging-Technologies, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Overview

The Australia’s CEP market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Australia’s parcel market is expected to grow to more than 1 billion parcels a year by 2021. The parcel delivery market is seeing an exponential growth backed by ease of shipping, delivery and tracking parcels domestic and internationally. Australians receive an average of 34 parcels each year, driven by fast growth in e-commerce sales in 2017.

The ecommerce revolution in Australia has contributed significantly to the strength of the parcel shipping market. The seamless experience provided by many online marketplaces has driven consumers’ expectations for convenience, price and availability of products from around the world, made possible through global ecommerce.

The courier pick-up and delivery services market in Australia is efficient and very well developed. Major players include Toll, FedEx, Star Track Express (owned by Australia Post), DHL and UPS. These major players do not hold significant market share as there are an estimated 12,000 businesses operating within this sub-sector

Scope of the Report

The Australia CEP market is by Segmented by End user, Channel of Distribution, and Destination. The Destination segment is segmented into Domestic and International and Channel of Distribtion segement is segmented into B2B and B2C.

Key Market Trends

B2B (Business to Business)

The Australian CEP market bears a huge potential. It served a population of 26.7 million as of 2017. Additionally, it serves several businesses that operate extensively. Few of such industries include electronic appliances, life sciences, food and beverage, and others (such as automotive, mining, etc.).

Key parameters that are expected to affect the demand for the CEP industry in the B2B services sector include real-time monitoring, returns management, control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.

Small businesses are increasingly looking for faster courier delivery services. This factor serves as a key driver for customer satisfaction.

External factors that influence this sector include the B2B services dependent on communication and information, increased demand from general warehousing and cold storage, the motor vehicle price index, household consumption expenditure, and the growing demand from online shopping.

Domestic Market

The strong growth of the e-commerce industry in Australia is leading to growth in the volumes of parcels. At the same time, the growth is leading to rise in competition among the delivery companies, in order to capture the growth of the market.

The bargaining power is shifting towards the consumers owing to the strong growth in the e-commerce sales. The demand for same day delivery is also growing leading to a trend of companies integrating the last mile delivery services to their existing business portfolio.

The massive growth in the volume of online sales is demanding the need for expanding their services and improving their infrastructure by the companies.

The internet and smartphone penetration combined with growing young population are the contributing factors for growth in e-commerce businesses. In 2015, less than 10% of Australians used a smartphone to make an online purchase whereas in 2017, one in five online purchases were made from a mobile device. Also, the people between the age 18 to 36 represent more than 25% of the total population in the country.

The growth in the manufacturing sector also boost the growth in the domestic express and parcel delivery volumes. The manufacturing sector in Australia returned to growth in early 2019 after stalling late last year. For the food and beverages manufacturers, the conditions remain more favorable than those in other sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The Australia’s CEP market is highly competitive, with the presence of major international players. The Australia’s CEP market presents opportunities for growth during the forecast period, which is expected to further drive market competition. With a few players holding a significant share, the Australia’s CEP market has observable level of consolidation.

