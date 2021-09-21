Automotive Door Panel Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Automotive Door Panel Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive Door Panel Market by Mode of Operation (Front-hinged Door, Rear-hinged Door, Scissor Door, Gullwing Door, and Sliding door), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Automotive Door Panel Market Overview:

Automotive door panel provides stylish, aerodynamic looks to the vehicle coupled with protection and safety to the passengers travelling within. Door panels typically combine style as well as functionality of entry/exit to the vehicle. These door panels can be electrically powered or operated manually. Traditionally, a car door panel is hinged at the front end owing to the benefit that it can be opened during the forward motion of the vehicle.

The global automotive door panel market is driven by increase in need for fuel efficiency, technological advancement, growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, and focus on well-being of drivers. However, growth in trade war, high automotive import tariffs, and rise in raw material prices restrict the market growth. Moreover, the untapped developing market in Asia and Africa, and advancement in vehicle infotainment system create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global automotive door panel market is segmented into mode of operation, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region. Based on mode of transportation, it is categorized into front-hinged doors, rear-hinged doors, scissor door, gullwing doors, and sliding door. Based on vehicle type, it is divided into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. Further, passenger cars are classified into economical cars and premium cars. OEM and Aftermarket are the two distribution channels considered under the study. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Grupo Antolin, Brose, Draexlmaier Group, HAYASHI TELEMPU CORPORATION, IAC Group, TS TECH, Kasai Kogyo, Reydel Automotive France SAS, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, and Yanfeng.

Key Benefits For Automotive Door Panel Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive door panel market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Automotive Door Panel Key Market Segments:

By Mode Of Operation

Front-hinged doors

Rear-hinged doors

Scissor door

Gullwing doors

Sliding door

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Economical Cars

Premium Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

