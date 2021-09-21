Blockchain for Supply Chain Global Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Blockchain for Supply Chain Market – 2019

Description:

Blockchain offers a shared ledger that is updated and validated in real time with each network participant. It enables equal visibility of activities and reveals where an asset is at any point in time.

In 2018, the global Blockchain for Supply Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain for Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain for Supply Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

AWS

Huawei

Oracle

Guardtime

Tibco Software

Auxesis Group

BTL Group

Bitfury

Omnichain

Vechain Foundation

Chainvine

Digital Treasury Corporation

Blockverify

Nodalblock

Peer Ledger

Openxcell

Applied Blockchain

Recordskeeper

Transchain

Datex Corporation

Ownest

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Blockchain for Supply Chain market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blockchain for Supply Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Blockchain for Supply Chain companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Blockchain for Supply Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Blockchain for Supply Chain are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points In Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Oil and Gas

1.5.6 Logistics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size

2.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain for Supply Chain Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain for Supply Chain Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 SAP SE

12.4.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

12.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.5 AWS

12.5.1 AWS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

Continued …

