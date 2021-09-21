Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
Consequently, digital advertising relies heavily on stalking online users. Effective advertising targets the people most likely to buy the product. Therefore, advertisers collect user data to determine where to most effectively deploy their resources. Advertisers gather as much personal data as possible and store this data in a centralized manner.
This being the case, blockchain in media and entertainment using digital advertising fundamentally clashes with the very nature of cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology.
In 2018, the global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Accenture
AWS
Oracle
Infosys
Bitfury
Factom
Guardtime
ARK
Auxesis Group
Nyiax
Metax
BTL
Voise
Bloq
Clearcoin
Decent
Synereo
Brainbot Technologies
Bigchaindb
Iprodoos
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Media
Advertising
Entertainment
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued…….
