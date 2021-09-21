Bluetooth Smart SoC Market to 2025 Exploring Growth and Future Opportunities by Top Player – Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Broadcom Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Mediatek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Bluetooth Smart SoC offers exchange of information over short range from mobile and fixed devices. It is a wireless technology developed as an alternative to data cables and it is wireless personal area network (WPAN) topology designed. Devices compatible with Classic Bluetooth (2.0 and 3.0) and Bluetooth 4.0 are identified as Bluetooth smart ready devices. Whereas, devices that supports Bluetooth 4.0 are recognized as Bluetooth smart devices.

Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart enabled gadgets and accessories, a connected infrastructure for electronic gadgets has formed. However, Bluetooth lacks in transferring heavy data and has a low streaming capacity, as compared to Wi-Fi and near field communication. Low streaming capacity is a key factor that hinders the global Bluetooth Smart SoC growth.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Broadcom Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Mediatek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, CSR PLC, Marvell Technology Group, Ltd. Among others are some of the key markets players operating in the global Bluetooth smart SoC market.

Bluetooth smart SoC market is segmented on the basis device type into Bluetooth smart and Bluetooth smart ready. The global Bluetooth smart SoC market is further segmented on the basis of applications into automotive, healthcare, building & retail, wearable electronics and consumer electronics.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

