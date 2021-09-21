Car Rental and Leasing Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Localiza-Rent a Car, Eco Rent a Car, The Hertz, Europcar and more…
A new market study, titled "Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025", has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Car Rental and Leasing Market
A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.
This report focuses on the global Car Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Localiza-Rent a Car
Eco Rent a Car
The Hertz
Europcar
Al Futtaim
GlobalCARS
Sixt
Avis Budget
Carzonrent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Offline Access
Mobile Application
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Intercity
Intracity
On-Airport
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Car Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Car Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
