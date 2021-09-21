Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2019 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies, Size and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Synopsis:

Cloud services segments are rising three times faster than cloud infrastructure hardware and software. Cloud Infrastructure is a mixture of hardware and software components that are pooled together to support the cloud computing requirements, when spending on cloud services surpass the spending on hardware and software used to build public and private cloud. These component includes – server, networking software, storage systems and others.

As technology is growing and size of big data around the world are growing, cloud infrastructure is becoming a suitable option for storage of data. Physical data centers are always in threat of physical damage whereas cloud data can be accesses from anywhere and provides much security. However, the global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market faces a few challenges including high bandwidth costs, frequent monitoring and control, security concerns, and performance management in case of slow cloud provider network.

Major Key players:

The prominent players in the market of global cloud infrastructure services are – Amazon Web Service (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Salesforce (U.S.), Citric Systems (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.) Equinix (U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), and HP (U.S.).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Segmentation:

By design services, the market is segmented into IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, BPaaS, content delivery network/application delivery network, managed hosting and colocation hosting.

By deployment, the market is segmented into public, private and hybrid.

By verticals, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, energy, logistics, research and development, media and entertainment, education, healthcare and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for global cloud infrastructure services is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of user activity monitoring market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

At present North America is dominating the global cloud infrastructure services market due to increase in the adoption of cloud-based IT services and heavy investments by organizations in IT infrastructure in research and development of cloud infrastructure. The U.S. dominates the cloud infrastructure services market due to the presence of major vendors and high adoption rate of cloud-based services to reduce costs for data centers and promote business continuity.

Also, Asia Pacific global cloud infrastructure services market is expected to attain the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for managed cloud-based infrastructure services like cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Due to redesigning of network and deployment of cloud-based services across various industries in the APAC countries, there is a better scope for advancement in the global cloud infrastructure services market.

Industry News:

January 2018, Cloud computing: Now Google adds more datacentres, plans its own undersea cable. Google is extending its cloud computing infrastructure with the introduction of five new regions and plans to build its own undersea cable. Like other cloud infrastructure companies, Google orders its cloud computing resources into regions which are then subdivided into zones, which include one or more datacentres from which customers can run their services. It currently has 15 regions made up of 44 zones.

January 2018, Cloud computing: AWS bumps up its datacentre capacity, again. Amazon’s cloud computing resources are hosted in multiple locations worldwide. Each AWS region is a separate geographic area, which Amazon then subdivides into availability zones (AZs). Each AZ is made up of one or more cloud computing datacentres that are far enough apart that one single event won’t take both offline, but close enough together for business continuity applications that require rapid failover. Each AZ has multiple internet connections and power connections to multiple grids. AWS said it now had 50 AZs after adding a third zone to its EU (London) region.

January 2018, Iptor Supply Chain and IBM partner to provide cloud infrastructure services. The deal brings together a leading supply chain management vendor and a leading cloud services and infrastructure provider. It will allow Iptor to deliver pre-set cloud ERP offerings for its new customers but also it will future proof existing customers by supporting the migration of those who do not currently operate in a cloud environment. Additionally, as part of the 10-year agreement, further value-added services will be developed in the coming months. By providing modern, secure, flexible solutions Iptor is reducing the complexity of their customers’ IT, allowing them to focus on their business not their technology.

January 2018, Cloud infrastructure vendors begin responding to chip kernel vulnerability. Several cloud vendors began responding to the chip kernel vulnerability that has the industry reeling. Each infrastructure as a service vendor clearly has a stake here because each one is selling CPU cycles on their platforms.

