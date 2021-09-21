Continuous Delivery Market Soar at 15.5% CAGR to 2025 | Atlassian, IBM, Xebialabs., CA Technologies, Electric Cloud, Puppet Enterprise, Chef Software

Global Continuous Delivery Market Size Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Continuous Delivery market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Continuous Delivery market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The scope of this report covers the continuous delivery market analysis by deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Continuous Delivery practice tools target phases, such as coding and building, testing and quality assurance, managing and deployment, support and maintenance, and collaboration and communication. Continuous Delivery software identified in the study targets several stages, such as continuous integration, continuous testing, and release automation. The benefits of continuous delivery practices allow businesses to accelerate their delivery cycles and reduce mean time to repair, thereby resulting in the increasing adoption of continuous delivery software.

The on-premises deployment mode is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2018, owing to better confidential information control and security from external attacks as systems are held internal to organizations. The cloud technology is steadily gaining acceptance from various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the continuous delivery market. APAC is the hub for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), hence SMEs in this region would adopt continuous delivery tools rapidly, which in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the overall market within the next 5 years.

In 2017, the global Continuous Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.5% during 2018-2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Atlassian, IBM, Xebialabs., CA Technologies, Electric Cloud, Puppet Enterprise, Chef Software, Cloudbees, Microsoft, Flexagon, Micro Focus, Clarive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

Media and entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Others (government, transport and logistics, and energy and utilities)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Continuous Delivery in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Continuous Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Continuous Delivery

2 Global Continuous Delivery Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Atlassian

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Continuous Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Continuous Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Xebialabs

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Continuous Delivery Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 CA Technologies

4 Global Continuous Delivery Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Continuous Delivery Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Continuous Delivery Development Status and Outlook

7 China Continuous Delivery Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Continuous Delivery Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Continuous Delivery Development Status and Outlook

10 India Continuous Delivery Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Continuous Delivery Market Dynamics

