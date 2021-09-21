Cultured Meat Market set to grow according to forecasts – key player Aleph Farms, BioFood Systems Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Integriculture Inc., Just Inc., Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat BV, SuperMeat, Wild Earth, Inc

Cultured meat, also known as lab grown or synthetic meat is the meat produced by in vitro cultivation of animal cells. It is a form of cellular agriculture and does not rely on the slaughtering of animals. It is produced through tissue engineering and is comparatively safer to consume owing to reduced contamination with bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Consumption of cultured meat could help prevent food-borne illness by eliminating contact with animal contaminants. Moreover, lab-grown meat can be made healthier by controlling the type and percentage of fat during production.

The global cultured meat market is segmented on the basis of source and end-use. Based on source, the market is segmented as poultry, pork, beef, and duck. The market on the basis of the end-use, is classified as nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs, and others.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities. Companies Profiled in this report includes Aleph Farms, BioFood Systems Ltd., Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Integriculture Inc., Just Inc., Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat BV, SuperMeat, Wild Earth, Inc.

