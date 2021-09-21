Data Wrangling Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like IBM, Oracle, SAS, Trifacta, Datawatch, Talend, Alteryx, Dataiku, TIBCO Software,Paxata

Global Data Wrangling Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Wrangling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Data wrangling, sometimes referred to as data munging, is the process of transforming and mapping data from one “raw” data form into another format with the intent of making it more appropriate and valuable for a variety of downstream purposes such as analytics.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Oracle, SAS, Trifacta, Datawatch, Talend, Alteryx, Dataiku, TIBCO Software,Paxata, Informatica, Hitachi Vantara, Teradata, IRI, Brillio, Onedot, TMMData, Datameer, Cooladata, Unifi Software, Rapid Insight, Infogix, Zaloni, Impetus, Ideata Analytics

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Data Wrangling market for 2018-2023.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Wrangling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Data Wrangling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Wrangling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Wrangling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Wrangling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Data Wrangling Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Data Wrangling by Players

4 Data Wrangling by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Data Wrangling Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Data Wrangling Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Data Wrangling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Data Wrangling Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Data Wrangling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 SAS

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Data Wrangling Product Offered

11.3.3 SAS Data Wrangling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAS News

11.4 Trifacta

