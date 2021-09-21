Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Wireless charging for cars looks something like this: The driver pulls into a garage or parking space and positions the front of the car over a power mat (Gruzen calls it a “pizza box”) on the ground. Some charging pads will be built into the surface and won’t protrude upward at all. If the car is positioned right, charging begins automatically. The technology is based on inductive charging, which involves electricity being transferred via an air gap between two magnetic coils. It’s similar to how wireless phone chargers work, but here the scale is significantly larger.

From luxury electric sedans to everyday commuter cars, the discussion about wireless charging is popping up everywhere. Industry and customers agree that the hassle of cords is one of the barriers slowing EV adoption.

Wireless charging helps electric vehicles surpass the convenience of gas cars. Even the most far-out ideas around wireless charging may become reality sooner than most expect.

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

