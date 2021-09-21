Ethoxylates Industry 2019 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Ethoxylates Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Ethoxylates Market, focusing on the main regions and the main countries.

Ethoxylates Market Synopsis –

Ethoxylates are organic compounds that are manufactured by treating alcohols and phenols with ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. They are usually obtained by the addition of ethylene oxide (EO) to compounds comprising dissociated protons. Ethoxylates are more prominently used in a variety of industries due to their emulsifying properties. Some of the protuberant industry applications include, household & personal care, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Among these applciations, ethoxylates are dominantly consumed in manufacturing fatty alcohol ether sulphate used in household detergents and personal care products. In 2016, household and personal care applications cumulatively accounted for 34.7% of the overall ethoxylates consumption. Such industries consume range of ethoxylates type.

Numerous ethoxylate types are consumed in different quantities in the aforementioned industrial applications. Some of the major ethoxylate type include natural alcohol ethoxylates, synthetic alcohol ethoxylates, Fatty Amine Ethoxylates, Fatty Acid Ethoxylates, Methyl Ester Ethoxylates, Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, and Polyethylne Glycol.

Key Players:

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Huntsman International

AkzoNobel N.V

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

Sasol Ltd

Ineos Group Limited

Arkema SA

Key Findings-

Market Research Future concludes that over the past few years, the global ethoxylates market has witnessed a moderate growth and as per the analysis, the market is likely to continue growing over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed towards the continuously increasing growth of the end-use industries such as surfactants, pharmaceuticals, and household detergents market. Global Ethoxylates market is projected to reach USD 13,903.5 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.76% during the review period 2017-2023.The alcohol ethoxylates segment accounted for 41% share in 2016.

Global ethoxylates consumption is anticipated to be pegged at 7,431 KT by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.36% over the forecast period. The major factors influencing the market demand include both market driven and non-market driven factors. Some of the major market driven factors include, growth of application industries and increasing penetration alcohol ethoxylates. Increasing production and consumption of end-use industries which include pharmaceutical, personal care and surfactant industries.

Personal care and ingredients have witnessed a significant growth in demand which is fuelled by increasing demand of skin care and hair care products among the consumers. The market is exhibiting CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. All these factors are contributing to the global ethoxylates market growth. However, environmental concerns pertinent to toxicity of ethoxylates is estimated to hamper the overall market growth. Consequently, the global ethoxylates market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

Leading Regions:

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the global ethoxylates market, accounting for more than one third of the value share of the global ethoxylates market. The regional market trends substantiating the growth of ethoxylates market includes the growing production and consumption of laundry detergents in emerging China and India markets.

Furthermore, the rapid industrialization in the region, high penetration of alcohol ethoxylates manufacturers in the region, availability of raw material, and proximity to market is estimated have positive impact on overall ethoxylates market in the region. The other emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa seems to follow a similar market trend as Asia Pacific and offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of ethoxylates in these regions.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Segmentation:

The Global Ethoxylates Market is segmented as the type, starter chain, application, and region. On the basis of type, Ethoxylates market is segmented as Alcohol Ethoxylates, Fatty Amine Ethoxylates, Fatty Acid Ethoxylates, Methyl Ester Ethoxylates, Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, Glyceride Ethoxylates, Polyethylne Glycol, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as household & personal care, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Targeted Audience: