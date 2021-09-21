Food Authenticity Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

This report studies the global Food Authenticity Testing market, analyzes and researches the Food Authenticity Testing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mrieux NutriSciences

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GM Food Authenticity Testing

Non-GM Food Authenticity Testing

Market segment by Application, Food Authenticity Testing can be split into

Enterprise

Research Institute

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107354-global-food-authenticity-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Content

Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Food Authenticity Testing

1.1 Food Authenticity Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Food Authenticity Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Food Authenticity Testing Market by Type

1.3.1 GM Food Authenticity Testing

1.3.2 Non-GM Food Authenticity Testing

1.4 Food Authenticity Testing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Enterprise

1.4.2 Research Institute

2 Global Food Authenticity Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Food Authenticity Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SGS S.A.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Bureau Veritas S.A.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Intertek Group plc

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Eurofins Scientific SE

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 ALS Limited

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Mrieux NutriSciences

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 AsureQuality

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Microbac Laboratories

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Food Authenticity Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Food Authenticity Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Food Authenticity Testing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Food Authenticity Testing

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3107354-global-food-authenticity-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt Ltd

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3107354-global-food-authenticity-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/food-authenticity-testing-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2025/382323

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 382323