Food Service Equipment Market Will Grow Rapidly Owing To High Demand | Global Analysis and Forecast Report by 2022

Foodservice equipment are used for food cooking, preparation, and storage for commercial purposes. Foodservice equipment market comprises cookware, wash-ware, preparation, storage, and serving equipment. These equipment play vital role in hotels, restaurants, commercial institutes and budgetary hotels among others for food cooking and preparation purposes. Increase in global working population has fueled the demand for food service equipment in the recent years.

Increasing demand for refrigerated food products and growing inclination towards junk food has fueled the adoption of food service equipment, worldwide. In addition, improvement in hygiene standards and growth in awareness regarding energy scarcity has encouraged customers to adopt energy-efficient products. Shift to modular kitchens with advanced features has boosted the demand for kitchen food service equipment.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

AB Electrolux

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Dover Corporation

Hoshizaki Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Ali S.p.A

Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

Fujimak Corporation

Rise in number of small cafes and restaurants, developments in urban infrastructure in both developed & developing countries, and the increase in disposable income are factors contributing to the gradual growth of the foodservice equipment market.

The stringent government regulations regarding refrigerant leakages and emission in the last few years has driven the market towards replacement products as the companies need to replace their existing equipment with new energy-efficient devices. However, high capital investment and complexities associated with the usage of equipment restrict the market growth.

The foodservice equipment market is segmented based on product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into cooking equipment, warewashing equipment, storage & holding equipment, food & beverage preparation equipment, and serving equipment. Cooking equipment, such as fryers, grills, ovens, and others, have been discussed in the report. Cooking equipment and storage & handling equipment together accounted for more than 58% market share in 2015. Increasing investments in hotel and restaurant industry, demand for ready-made food, and vast varieties in food products offered by these hotels have contributed to the significant growth of these equipment in North America. Globally, the storage & handling equipment segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.7%. Cooking equipment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to its vast usage in commercial kitchens. Serving equipment includes utensils and equipment for serving purposes. These equipment are not high in cost and normally, bulk purchases are not required; thus, the market is growing at a slow pace.

By end users, the market is segmented into full-service restaurants & hotels, quick-service restaurants & pubs, and caterers. Quick-service restaurants are expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.1%, due to convenience they offer and growing demand for fast food. High-end luxurious hotels, lodging, and dining hotels come under Full-service restaurants.

Geographically, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the major contributor to the revenue, followed by Europe. Factors such as increase in health awareness, rise in disposable income, and growth in demand for processed food are expected to drive the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global foodservice equipment market to understand the potential investment pockets.

The report outlines current trends and future scenarios to determine the overall market potential and identify profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with their detailed impact analysis.

The report offers quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 to understand the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces Model highlights the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Cooking Equipment

Storage & Handling Equipment

Warewashing Equipment

Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment

Serving Equipment

By End User

Full-Service Restaurants & Hotels

Quick-Service Restaurants & Pubs

Caterers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other companies in the value chain include:

Standex International Corporation

Hobart Corporation

The Vollrath Company, LLC

Rational AG

Libbey Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Alto-Shaam, Inc.,

TriMark USA,LLC,

Edward Don & Company

Boelter

Nisbets Plc. Catering Equipment Supplies

The Moffat Group

Castle Stove

Montague

