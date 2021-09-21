Functional Foods Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Functional Foods market to provide accurate information about the Functional Foods market Inspection Sales Segment. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc. All these are available for major key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Arla Foods, BASF, BNL Food Group, Cargill, Coca-Cola Etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway
- Arla Foods
- BASF
- BNL Food Group
- Cargill
- Coca-Cola
- Danone
- Dean Foods
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- General Mills
- GFR Pharma
- Glanbia Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Company
- Herbalife
- Kellogg Company
- KFSU
- Kirin Holdings
- Kraft Foods Inc.
- Mars Inc.
- Meiji Group
- Murray Goulburn
- Nestlé
- Nutri-Nation
- Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
- Raisio Group
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
- Carotenoids
- Dietary Fibers
- Fatty Acids
- Minerals
- Prebiotics & Probiotics
- Vitamins
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
- Sports Nutrition
- Weight Management
- Immunity
- Digestive Health
