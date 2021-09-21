Global API Contract Manufacturing Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Contract manufacturing is the process where manufacturer engages into an agreement with the companies for component or product manufacturing. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing refers to the development of pharmaceutical drugs through contract manufacturing by outsourcing to other companies.

In 2018, the global API Contract Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global API Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the API Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4009516-global-api-contract-manufacturing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

AstraZeneca Plc

BoehringerIngelhein GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Merck＆Co.，Inc

Novartis AG

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Sandoz-Lek-Biochemie

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Commercial Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

Oncology

Central nervous system

Cardiovascular disorder

Infectious diseases

Pulmonary disorders

Metabolic disorder

Gastrointestinal disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders

Genitourinary disorders

Endocrinology

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global API Contract Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the API Contract Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4009516-global-api-contract-manufacturing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Commercial Manufacturing

1.4.3 Clinical Manufacturing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global API Contract Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Oncology

1.5.3 Central nervous system

1.5.4 Cardiovascular disorder

1.5.5 Infectious diseases

1.5.6 Pulmonary disorders

1.5.7 Metabolic disorder

1.5.8 Gastrointestinal disorders

1.5.9 Musculoskeletal disorders

1.5.10 Genitourinary disorders

1.5.11 Endocrinology

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 API Contract Manufacturing Market Size

2.2 API Contract Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 API Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 API Contract Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AstraZeneca Plc

12.1.1 AstraZeneca Plc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 API Contract Manufacturing Introduction

12.1.4 AstraZeneca Plc Revenue in API Contract Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AstraZeneca Plc Recent Development

12.2 BoehringerIngelhein GmbH

12.2.1 BoehringerIngelhein GmbH Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 API Contract Manufacturing Introduction

12.2.4 BoehringerIngelhein GmbH Revenue in API Contract Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 BoehringerIngelhein GmbH Recent Development

12.3 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

12.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 API Contract Manufacturing Introduction

12.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Revenue in API Contract Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Merck＆Co.，Inc

12.4.1 Merck＆Co.，Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 API Contract Manufacturing Introduction

12.4.4 Merck＆Co.，Inc Revenue in API Contract Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Merck＆Co.，Inc Recent Development

12.5 Novartis AG

12.5.1 Novartis AG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 API Contract Manufacturing Introduction

12.5.4 Novartis AG Revenue in API Contract Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Novartis AG Recent Development

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune