Global Consumer Smart Wearables Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

Smart Wearables are some devices that are worn or attached to a user’s body while on use. Important features of the device include real-time fitness monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, sleep statistics, counts the amount of calorie burnt and taken, gym training, monitoring and tracking daily activity of a user to provide valuable health insights. This device is used in various sports such as golf, football, basketball, tennis, and skiing and snowboarding, etc.

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Consumer Smart Wearables (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, Market Share (%), and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Consumer Smart Wearables market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, Market Share (%)s, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Smart Wearables market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Consumer Smart Wearables business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Consumer Smart Wearables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Consumer Smart Wearables value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Smart wristband

Sports Watch

Chest Strap

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sports

Fitness

Training

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adidas

Apple

Fitbit

Garmin

Jawbone

Nike

Samsung Electronics

Sony

LG

Amiigo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Smart Wearables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Consumer Smart Wearables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Smart Wearables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Smart Wearables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Consumer Smart Wearables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

