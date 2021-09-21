Global Dewatering Pump Market Size, Share, Projections, SWOT Analysis, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Segmentation and Forecast by 2024

Dewatering pumps are centrifugal pumps installed in a building that is situated below the groundwater level, to reduce the water level and then maintain it at this level. One example is in underground mining in which water penetrating into the adits is pumped up to the surface.

Standard Centrifugal Pumps are versatile pumps that provide an economical choice for general purpose clear water dewatering. The design uses a directmounted impeller to move water by creating a partial vacuum. The velocity of the rotating impeller pressurizes the water through the discharge outlet. These pumps are suitable for construction, municipal, agricultural, and residential applications and should be used in clear water with limited solids.

Centrifugal force created by the rotating impeller pushes water away from the eye; where pressure is the lowest, to the vane tips where pressure is the highest. The velocity of the rotating vanes pressurizes the water forced through the volute and discharged from the pump.

The dewatering pump market is primarily driven by strong industrialization and increasing urbanization and increasing demand from mining and sludge treatment industry. Strong growth prospectus of the construction industry in Asia Pacific region is expected to drive demand for dewatering pumps in the years to come. The recent growth in the mining sector is likely to propel the demand for dewatering pumps. However, high initial investment and barriers in acquiring technological know-how are expected to be the major constraints for the growth of dewatering pumps market in Asia Pacific region.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dewatering Pump market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4420 million by 2024, from US$ 2910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dewatering Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dewatering Pump market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dewatering Pump value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Submersible Dewatering Pumps

Non-Submersible Dewatering Pumps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mining and Construction

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Municipal

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Grundfos

Sulzer

Xylem

The Weir Group

KSB

Ebara

Wacker Neuson

Tsurumi Pump

Zoeller Pumps

Honda Power Equipment

Mersino Dewatering

Nanfang Pump Industry

Zhejiang EO Pump

Veer Pump

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dewatering Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dewatering Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dewatering Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dewatering Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dewatering Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

