Global ERP System Integration and Consulting Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

ERP refers to enterprise application software that helps integrate various business functions such as production, marketing, HR, and sales. It facilitates the flow of information between various processes in an organisation.
As businesses evolve, an integration solution that connects both on-premises and cloud systems is crucial. With the emergent need for connectivity across the enterprise, companies are investing in the integration of ERP systems with various other departments of the business to connect and transform business ecosystems. Many organizations consider ERP solutions to be the most crucial aspect of a business as it integrates various systems in a common database.
In 2018, the global ERP System Integration and Consulting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global ERP System Integration and Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ERP System Integration and Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
NetSuite
Adeptia
Atos
BT Global Services
Capgemini
CSC
Coupa
MuleSoft
Sage Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises ERP Integration and Consulting
SaaS ERP Integration and Consulting
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom and IT
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ERP System Integration and Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ERP System Integration and Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
