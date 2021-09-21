Global Fintech Market Size, Share, Emerging-Technologies, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Overview

The Global fintech market’s transactional value’s CAGR is 8.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

A large majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers are planning to partner with financial technology companies over the next 3-5 years, and expect a 20% average return on investment on their innovation projects.

Infrastructure-based technology, through platformification and open application programming interfaces (APIs), is reshaping the future of the financial services industry, while the operational advancements offered by robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) are enabling greater agility, efficiency, and accuracy.

Through innovative use of technologies, financial technology companies are delivering low-cost personalized products, which has a significant impact on the rising customer expectations, along with mounting pressure on traditional firms.

Scope of the Report

An understanding of the present status of the global fintech market, along with detailed market segmentation

Current market trends, changes in market dynamics, and growth opportunities

In-depth analysis of the market size and forecast for the various segments

Key Market Trends

Booming Digital Payments sector

Total transaction value in the digital payments segment amounted to USD 3,403,168 million in 2018.

Total transaction value is expected to register an annual growth rate (CAGR 2019-2024) of 13.2% by 2024.

The market’s largest segment is digital commerce, which amounted to a total transaction value of USD 2,875,5.7 million in 2018.

Growing Personal Finance sector

The market’s largest segment is Robo-Advisors segment

From a global comparison perspective, it is shown that the highest cumulated transaction value was achieved in the United States

Competitive Landscape

The report includes an overview of the major international players operating in the market studied. Currently, some of the major players dominating the market studied, in terms of market share, include

ZhongAn (China)

Avant (United States)

Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

Oscar (United States)

Wealthfront (United States)

Qufenqi (China)

Ant Financial

Affirm

Credit Karma

Adeyn

