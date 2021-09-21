Global Yerba Mate Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Yerba Mate Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Yerba mate is made from the naturally caffeinated and nourishing leaves of the celebrated South American rainforest holly tree (Ilex paraguariensis).

Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate” all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition.

Yerba mate is the national drink of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Southern Brazil where it is consumed 6 to 1 over coffee.

The origins of yerba mate come from the Guaran­ natives, who used its leaves as a drink, cult and currency in their exchanges with other prehistoric cultures. Yerba mate is consumed by thousands of people in different countries around the world because of its nutritional properties and variety in the ways of consumption for the time being.

Since yerba mate cultivation is concentrated in only three countries in the world: Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. This determines that South America becomes the largest production and consumption region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Yerba Mate market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6 million by 2024, from US$ 5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Yerba Mate business, shared in Chapter 3.

A Global Yerba Mate Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Yerba Mate Market in the near future.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Establecimiento Las Marias

Productores de Yerba Mate de Santo

Erva-Mate Yacuy

Guayaki Yerba Mate

ECOTEAS

Santa Margarita

Hrenuk Sa

Kraus SA

Wisdom Natural Brands

Triunfo do Brasil

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Organic Type

Normal Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

<18 age

18-30 age

30-50 age

>50 age

Yerba Mate Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

