Household Induction Cooktops Market Insight | Size Grows at CAGR of 5.8% by Revenue | Global Analysis Report by 2022

Household Induction Cooktop Is A Cooking Surface, Which Works On Electromagnetic Energy To Cook The Food. This Is Very Different From Traditional Gas Flame Or Electric Coil Cooking Methods. Induction Cooking Works By Using An Electromagnetic Field To Heat The Cookware. A High-Frequency Induction Coil Is Installed Below The Cook-Tops Smooth Surface That Heats The Cookware By A Magnetic Field Rather Than Using Open Flames Such As A Gas Cooktop. Induction Cooktops Are Faster And More Energy Efficient As Compared To Gas Cooktops. The Global Household Induction Cooktops Market Size Is Expected To Reach $13,538 Million By 2022, Registering A Cagr Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period.

Whirlpool Corporation

Smeg S.P.A.

Lg Electronics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ttk Prestige Ltd

Electrolux Group

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Miele Group

The Demand For Household Induction Cooktops Is High Within The Urban Population Especially In The Developing Nations, Due To Factors Such As High Purchasing Power, Better Infrastructural Facilities, And Increase In Working Population. Rise In Fuel Prices For Conventional Gas Cooktops And Growth In Trend For Modular Kitchens Along With Comfortable And Safety Benefits To The Users Are The Major Factors That Drive The Household Induction Cooktops Market. At Present, Induction Cooktops Are In High Demand Among Working Women And Urban Population, Owing To Ease Of Operations And Benefits Toward Healthy Cooking.

The Global Household Induction Cooktops Market Is Segmented Based On Product Into Free-Standing & Portable And Built-In (Integrated) Cooktops. In 2015, Built-In (Integrated) Induction Cooktops Segment Was Dominant And Is Expected To Maintain Its Position Throughout The Analysis Period.

Increase In Tech-Savvy Population, Rise In Per Capita Income, Escalating Number Of Smaller Households, And Optimized Cooking Are Some Of The Drivers Of The Global Household Induction Cooktops Market. In Addition, Innovation In Conventional Gas Cook-Tops Is Expected To Boost The Demand For Eco-Friendly & Energy-Efficient Induction Cooktops. Factors Such As Government Initiatives For The Usage Of Energy-Efficient Products Across Various Countries, Such As The U.S., Uk, Germany, Romania, Italy, And Others Are Expected To Facilitate The Adoption Of Induction Cooktops In The Recent Years. The Restraining Factors For The Global Household Induction Cooktops Industry Include High Initial Cost, Growth In Preference For Microwaves And Need For Specialized Magnetic Utensils.

The Mode Of Sale Could Either Be Retail Or Online Sale, Wherein Retail Mode Includes Brand Outlets, Franchise Stores, Departmental Stores, And Retail Outlets And Online Mode Includes E-Commerce Websites. Most Customers Prefer The Retail Mode Of Sale While Buying Kitchen Electronics As Retail Shops Help The Customers Understand The Know-How About The Product. However, Online Mode Of Sale Steadily Gains Momentum And Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr Of 7.6% During The Forecast Period.

The Household Induction Cooktops Market Size Is Analyzed Based On Four Regions, Namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea Along With Their Respective Countries. Europe Is Expected To Dominate The Global Household Induction Cooktops Market During The Analysis Period With The Cagr Of 4.9%. Increase In Demand For Replacement Products To Improve Energy Efficiency And Reduce Health Concerns Is Expected To Boost The Household Induction Cooktops Market Growth In Europe. Asia-Pacific Household Induction Cooktops Market Is Expected To Grow At A Significant Rate Due To Acceptance Of Induction Cooking, Improving Lifestyle Standards, And Fast Economic Developments.

The Key Players Profiled In The Global Household Induction Cooktops Market Includes Lg Electronics, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ttk Prestige Ltd, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., Electrolux Group, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Miele Group, And Smeg S.P.A.

Household Induction Cooktops Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Free-Standing & Portable Cooktops

Built-In Cooktops

By Mode Of Sale

Retail

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Uk

Spain

Germany

France

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Other Companies Mentioned In The Report

Daewoo Electronics Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.

Stoves Appliance Company (Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd.)

Videocon Industries Limited

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Haier Group

Morphy Richards

Inalsa Appliances

Kenwood Limited

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited

