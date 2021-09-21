Household Vacuum Cleaners Market by Product Type and Mode of Sale – Global Opportunities and Industry Forecast Report by 2022

Household vacuum cleaners are electrical appliances that are used for cleaning floors and carpets using suction. The market for these cleaner is a part of the household appliances industry, which is growing steadily, owing to high purchasing power, increasing health & hygiene concerns, and rise in working population. Vacuum cleaners are available in different sizes and models including handheld devices, battery-powered, central vacuum cleaners, and others.

The global household vacuum cleaners market was valued at $11,968 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $16,657 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the increase in disposable income, rise in large carpeted area and tiled interiors of the house, increase in urban population, and improved standards of living in developing economies. The rising demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions is another driver for this market. Increase in tech-savvy population and innovation in conventional household vacuum cleaners are expected to boost the demand for energy-efficient products. Vacuum cleaners improve the efficiency and are eco-friendly in nature. These cleaners are equipped with HEPA filters, which filter air through a fine mesh that even traps the fine dust particles. These HEPA filters helps to purify the air inside a room, thus preventing dust allergies, which is beneficial for asthma patients. However, low awareness in remote areas and high energy consumption restrict the market growth. Manufacturers have developed small handheld and robotic cleaners to tackle this situation. The EU regulation, which restricts the usage of vacuum cleaners above 900 watts, is also expected to affect the sales of the powerful upright, canister, and drum vacuum cleaners in the European market. Government initiatives for hygiene and cleanliness across India and China are expected to facilitate the adoption of household vacuum cleaners in the coming years. In addition, low product differentiation and presence of significant number of market players have resulted in reduction of price in these products. Rise in concerns on energy consumption by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is expected to positively impact the industry growth as the companies are expected to focus on manufacturing environment-friendly products.

The household vacuum cleaners market has three major segments: product type, mode of sale, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into upright, central, canister, drum, robotic, wet/dry, and others. Robotic vacuum cleaners are more expensive as compared to other types of vacuum cleaners. However, automation and less human assistance assist in hassle-free cleaning process, and these factors increase the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Upright and canister cleaners accounted for the largest market share in 2015. Ease of use, high suction power, and convenience to store are factors that contribute to significant growth of canister vacuum cleaners in the Asia-Pacific. Globally, the canister cleaner segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%. Upright segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2015 and is anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period, owing to its high suction capability and large surface area cleaning. Central cleaners are easy to use and produce negligible noise, but due to difficult installation process, the market is growing at a slow pace.

The market is further segmented by mode of sale into offline and online mode of sale. Offline mode of sale is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 3.1%, due to customer convenience and overall store experience. Offline mode of sale consists supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail stores, and door-to-door selling. However, online mode of sale is also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to rapid rise of e-commerce in various developing and developed countries.

The world household vacuum cleaners market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the major contributor to the revenue, followed by Europe. Factors such as increase in health awareness, rise in disposable income, and growth in standard of living in developing nations, such as China, Australia, India, South Korea, and others, are expected to drive the market.

The major players profiled in this report include AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electroncis, Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Upright

Canister

Central

Robotic

Drum

Wet/Dry

Other

By Mode of Sale

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe (Denmark, the Netherlands, and Others)

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific (Singapore, India, Thailand, and Others)

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

