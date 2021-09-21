Identity analytics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Identity analytics Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Identity analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Analytics Type (Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Identity analytics Market Overview:

Identity analytics provides a risk-based approach for managing system identities and access. It uses dynamic risk scores and advanced analytics to develop key indicators for automating account provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and privileged access management. Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access. Identity Analytics provides enterprises with the ability to define and manage roles and automate critical identity-based controls. When the roles are defined, certified, and assigned, the identity analytics solution delivers scalable and viable identity governance and analytical solution during the user access lifecycle

Rise in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems, growth in need of ensuring adaptive access certification by the enterprises, and increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management are some of the major factors that drive the global identity analytics market growth. In addition, surge in cases of data breaches and identity-related frauds are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure and slow adoption of identity analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, adoption of AI, machine learning technologies in identity analytics solutions, and rise in demand for mobility solutions and surge in identity theft are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The global identity analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, analytics type, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on analytics type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, telecom & IT, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the identity analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global identity analytics market is dominated by key players such as Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds, LogRhythm, ID analytics (Symantec), Verint Systems, NetIQ (Microfocus), Microsoft, and Oracle.

Key Benefits for Identity analytics Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global identity analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global identity analytics industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global identity analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Identity analytics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Analytics Type

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Singapore

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Evidian

Gurucul

Hitachi Id Systems

Happiest Minds

LogRhythm

ID analytics (Symantec)

Verint Systems

NetIQ (Microfocus)

Microsoft

Oracle

