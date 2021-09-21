In-flight Catering Service Market to Grow at 6+% CAGR to Reach US$29.0 Bn by 2025 Led by ANA Catering Service, Deutsche Lufthansa, AGDO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Egyptair In-flight Services

The global in-flight catering service market accounted to US$17.96 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$29.0 Bn by 2025.

The global in-flight catering service market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The in-flight catering service market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the better quality foods & beverages to their customers. The airlines on the other hand, are procuring the increased number of aircrafts, to meet the growing air passengers across the globe, is also significantly driving the in-flight catering service market.

Global In-flight Catering Service Market – Company Profiles

ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Egyptair In-flight Services

Emirates Flight Catering

Flying Food Group LLC

Gategroup

Newrest Group

SATS Ltd.

Saudi Airlines Catering

Strategic Insights

Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in in-flight catering service market landscape are listed below-

2018: SCK Services GmbH planned to integrate into Gate Gourmet Germany. The existing workforce was continued with the SCK Services GmbH and continued to serve its customers at all the four German airports. The acquisition aimed to strengthen the operations of Gategroup in Germany.

2018: NICFlying Food Group caters Ethiopian Airlines, three times a week direct service between O’Hare international Airport and Addis Ababa Bole International airport. In this new route, these direct flights are offered between Chicago and Africa.

2018: LSG Sky Chefs had prolonged its joint venture partnership in Luanda, Angola for extra three years. LSG Sky Chefs TAAG Angola Catering S.A. is a joint venture between LSG Sky Chefs, TAAG Angola Airlines, Angola Air Catering and Luanda Airport (ENANA), and it has been a success story since its launch in June 2012.

The report segments the global In-flight catering service market as follows:

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Catering Service

In-house catering service

Outsourced Catering Service

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Catering Type

Full Meal

Snacks

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Aircraft Class

First Class Catering Service

Business Class Catering Service

Premium Economy Class Catering Service

Economy Class Catering Service

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Carrier Type

Full Service Carriers

Low Cost Carriers

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market – By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of South America



