IoT in Livestock Management Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Cisco Systems, IBM, KaaIoT, Oracle, Trimble and more…
A new market study, titled “Global IoT in Livestock Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
IoT in Livestock Management Market
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions. These Internet-connected systems gather data of livestock and communicate with external processes via onboard sensors, impacting businesses in just about every industry, including livestock management.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Livestock Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Livestock Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
IBM
KaaIoT Technologies
Oracle
Trimble
Afimilk
Allflex
BouMatic
CEMA
eCow Devon
GEA Group
IceRobotics
Libelium
Link Labs
Medria
Nokia Solutions and Networks
OnFarm
ROXAN
SenseGrow
Softweb Solutions
Stellapps
Sum-It Computer Systems
Valley Agricultural Software
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Service
Market analysis by market
Milk Harvesting
Health and Wellness
Feeding
Breeding
Others
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT in Livestock Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT in Livestock Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
