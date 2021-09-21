IoT in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
Digital control systems to automate process controls, operator tools and service information systems to optimize plant safety and security are within the purview of the IoT. But it also extends itself to asset management via predictive maintenance, statistical evaluation, and measurements to maximize reliability. The IoT intelligent systems enable rapid manufacturing of new products, dynamic response to product demands, and real-time optimization of manufacturing production and supply chain networks, by networking machinery, sensors and control systems together.
In 2018, the global IoT in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
PTC
RapidValue
SAP
Siemens
Accenture
Aberdeen
Alcatel-Lucent
AT&T
Cisco Systems
KloudData
Tego
Pega
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Service
Market analysis by market
Aerospace and defense
Pharmaceutical
Power
Automotive
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT in Product Lifecycle and Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
